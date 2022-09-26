GROTON — Keiran Boscoe scored a goal and assisted on three others as Wheeler High beat Grasso Tech, 6-2, in a nonleague boys soccer game Monday.
All three Boscoe assists came on corner kicks.
"He puts it right in the box," Wheeler coach Joe Mendonca said. "We started out fast then slowed down a little bit. It was a good game."
David Levanto finished with two goals for the Lions. Drew Deary contributed a goal and assist, and Wyatt Hayes scored once.
The Lions led 3-2 at the half and added three more goals in the second half. Wheeler goalie Jonny Anderson finished with six saves.
Grasso Tech dropped to 0-4-1. Wheeler (3-3-1) next hosts Ellis Tech on Thursday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
