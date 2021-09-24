EAST LYME — Will Sawin had a goal and two assists, Sam Montalto scored twice and the Stonington High boys soccer team won its fifth straight game, 3-1 over East Lyme on Friday afternoon in an ECC Division I contest.
The Bears (5-1, 1-1 Division I) haven't lost since their season opener, a 6-2 defeat to Ledyard.
Sawin put Stonington on the board in the first half after the East Lyme goalkeeper fumbled a long throw-in and Sawin capitalized. The first half ended 1-1.
In the second half, Montalto benefited from two Sawin assists.
Midway through the period, Sawin beat three defenders before sending a cross into the box that Montalto sent to the back of the net. Later, Montalto one-timed a Sawin cross to make it 3-1 with 11:59 remaining.
Stonington finished with advantages in shots, 6-4, and corner kicks, 3-1, over the Vikings (4-3, 0-2). Bears keeper Nick Cannella, a freshman, made three saves.
Stonington next plays at Woodstock Academy on Monday at 4 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
