GROTON — Fitch's Sebastian Duffy scored 40 seconds into overtime as the Falcons topped Stonington High, 3-2, Saturday in a boys soccer match, ending the Bears' 24-match unbeaten streak.
The loss also snapped a 16-match winning streak for the Bears.
"Their goalie punted the ball and it hit the ground. Duffy got ahead of it, knocked it into space and scored on a breakaway from about 16 yards," Stonington coach Paul deCastro said. "We had talked about not letting the ball hit the ground."
In 2019, Stonington finished 19-0-2, winning its final 13 matches, including Class M state title. The Bears had started this season 3-0.
"They defended well and they looked to counterattack," deCastro said. "We hit the post in the first three minutes, and they scored 30 seconds later. The early goal helped their confidence. We weren't surprised. We knew it would be a tough game."
Stonington had tied the game, 2-2, with two seconds left in regulation when Ethan Allen-Fernandez poked in a loose ball on a scramble in front of the net.
"At that point we had tons of momentum, but they scored quickly in overtime," deCastro said. "It's definitely not the way we drew it up. We have to do a better job of getting the ball wider. We played the ball into pressure and not into space."
Will Sawin scored with 10 minutes left in regulation to tie the match, 1-1. Fitch scored 30 seconds later to take a 2-1 lead.
Sam Montalto had assists on both Stonington goals.
Stonington (3-1) finished with 13 shots, and Fitch (2-2) scored on all three shots it took.
Stonington next travels to Ledyard on Monday at 6 p.m. Ledyard beat Fitch, 6-4, earlier this season.
— Keith Kimberlin
