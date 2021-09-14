WATERFORD — Five players scored goals as Stonington High shut out Waterford, 5-0, in an ECC out-of-division boys soccer game Tuesday night.
Will Sawin, Ryan Turner, Drew Johnson, Billy deCastro and Connor Tavares each had one goal for the Bears (2-1, ranked sixth in the CSCA Class M/S state poll). Sawin added three assists, and deCastro had one.
The Bears had eight shots to zero for the Lancers (0-2). They also had an 11-2 advantage in corner kicks.
Stonington next hosts Fitch in the Piver Cup finals on Saturday at 8 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
