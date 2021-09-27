WOODSTOCK, Conn. — Will Sawin had two goals and one assist, Sam Montalto scored twice and the Stonington High boys soccer team won its sixth straight game, 5-0 over Woodstock Academy on Monday.
Wynn Hammond added a goal for the Bears, who led 3-0 at halftime.
The Bears outshot the Centaurs, 9-2, and had an 8-0 advantage in corner kicks. Stonington goalie Nick Cannella made one save.
Woodstock fell to 1-5.
Stonington (6-1, ranked sixth in the Class M/S state poll) next plays at NFA on Saturday at 3 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
