STONINGTON — Sam Montalto scored two goals and the Stonington High boys soccer team won its fourth straight game, 3-0 over Bacon Academy on Tuesday night in an ECC out-of-division game.
The Bears' four consecutive victories have all been by shutout.
Dom Morrone's first-half goal on an assist from Drew Johnson put Stonington up 1-0. Montalto scored both his goals in the second half, one on another assist from Johnson and the second on a breakaway.
Stonington (4-1) had five shots to one for the Bobcats (3-1).
Stonington next hosts East Lyme on Friday at 3:45 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
