STONINGTON — Stonington High broke through with two late goals to defeat Tolland, 2-0, in a first-round game of the Class M boys soccer tournament Tuesday night at Palmer Field.
The second-seeded Bears (17-1) and No. 30 Eagles (4-8-5) were embroiled in a scoreless tie for almost 32 minutes until Sam Montalto got Stonington on the board with 8:09 left in regulation. The senior striker headed in a throw-in from Cole DeVoe that had bounced in the box. It was Montalto's 29th goal of the season.
About three minutes later, Drew Johnson finished a cross from Montalto at the goal line to give the Bears an insurance goal, and they went on to post their 17th straight victory.
Stonington finished with narrow edges in shots, 5-4, and corner kicks, 3-2. Bears goalkeeper Brandon Tavares stopped all four Tolland shots to record the shutout.
Stonington next takes on No. 19 Plainville (9-6-2) in a quarterfinal-round game on Thursday at 2 p.m. at Palmer Field. In 2018, Plainville defeated Stonington, 2-1, in the state semifinals. That year the Blue Devils were seeded 23rd and won the state championship with a 10-7-1 record.
— Ken Sorensen
