NEW LONDON — Sal Alessio scored four goals and the Stonington High boys soccer team romped past winless New London, 9-0, in an ECC Division II boys soccer game Wednesday.
Alessio, a freshman, leads the team with 13 goals. He has scored six in the Bears' last two games combined.
Brandon added two goals and one assist for Stonington (8-2-3, 4-1 Division II). Anders Dahl had a goal and an assist, Brett Caron had two assists, Ryan Turner and Sergio DeOliveira each scored once, and Josh Lord and Connor Tavares had one assist apiece.
The Whalers dropped to 0-9-1, 0-5.
Stonington next plays at Ledyard on Friday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
