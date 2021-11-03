STONINGTON — Sam Montalto had three goals and one assist to lead the Stonington High boys soccer team to its 15th straight win, 5-1 over Fitch on Friday night in the ECC tournament semifinals.
Ryan Turner and Dom Morrone also scored for the top-seeded Bears (15-1), who will visit No. 3 Ledyard (14-3) for the title on Thursday. Kickoff at Mignault Field is scheduled for 7 p.m.
No. 4 Fitch (10-6) actually took a 1-0 lead against the Bears courtesy of a Stonington own goal six minutes into the game. But midway through the first half, Turner stuffed home a a loose ball in the box and the rout was on.
Montalto scored the next three goals, two assisted by Will Sawin and one on a penalty kick, and Morrone made it 5-1 on a shot from 18 yards out.
The Bears finished with decided advantages over the Falcons in shots, 10-4, and corner kicks, 6-2. Jesse Pacheco added an assist in the victory.
Stonington next heads to the tournament title game, which it last won in 2019, the same year it captured the Class M state crown.
And Ledyard is a familiar opponent.
The Colonels dealt the Bears their only loss, 6-2, in the season opener for both teams on Sept. 9. Stonington avenged that loss last Friday, winning 3-1. Both teams were ranked in the most recent Connecticut Soccer Coaches Association Class M/S state poll — the Bears fourth, the Colonels seventh.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.