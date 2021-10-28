STONINGTON — Sam Montalto had two goals and two assists, Drew Johnson had two goals and one assist, and the Stonington High boys soccer team rolled past East Lyme, 5-0, in an ECC Division I game on windy night at Palmer Field.
The Bears (13-1, 6-0 Division I) extended their winning streak to 13 games. Next, finally, they get the chance to avenge that lone loss — which came in the season opener — when they visit Ledyard on Friday.
Wednesday, Wynn Hammond scored the Bears' first goal, taking a short pass into the goal box from Johnson and one-timing it in.
Johnson followed with his two goals, and the Providence College-bound Montalto scored the final two to give him 21 goals in 11 games this season.
Will Sawin added an assist for the Bears, who outshot the Vikings, 10-0, and had one corner kick to zero for East Lyme (5-8-1, 1-5).
Stonington, ranked fourth in the Connecticut Soccer Coaches Association Class M/S state poll, plays at Ledyard on Friday at 6 p.m. The Colonels, 13-2 this season, are No. 7 in the M/S poll. They opened the season with a 6-2 win over the Bears on Sept. 10.
— Ken Sorensen
