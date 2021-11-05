STONINGTON — Stonington High trailed by two goals early in the first half against Ledyard on Thursday night.
That lead wasn't nearly enough.
The Bears overtook the Colonels in the first half and went on to score five straight goals to post a 5-2 victory in the finals of the ECC boys soccer tournament at Palmer Field.
The ECC championship is the second in three years for Stonington. (In COVID-19-impacted 2019, the Bears played only one game in a "regional" tournament.)
Tyler LaPerle and Nick Washington gave second-seeded Ledyard a 2-0 lead before Thursday's game was even nine minutes old. But that would be all the scoring for the Colonels (14-4).
Midway through the first half, Drew Johnson and Will Sawin scored within five minutes of each other to tie it up, and with a little more than four minutes remaining, Ryan Orr finished a flick by Billy deCastro to give the top-seeded Bears (16-1) a lead they would never relinquish.
Sam Montalto added two goals in the second half, the first assisted by Sawin with 32:20 left and the second by John Cannella with 3:12 remaining, to put away the Colonels in the rubber match between the two teams — Ledyard dealt the Bears their only loss in the season opener, 6-2; Stonington avenged that loss on Oct. 29, 3-1.
The Bears finished with advantages in shots, 12-9, and corner kicks, 11-5. Cole DeVoe and Nate Huynh each had an assist, and goalkeeper Brandon Tavares made seven saves. DeCastro was named the tournament's most outstanding player.
Stonington next awaits the pairings for the Class M state tournament, which it won in 2019. Due to the pandemic, a state tournament wasn't held last season.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.