NORWICH — Will Sawin scored a pair of goals and assisted on two others as Stonington High rallied to beat NFA, 4-2, in an ECC-Division I boys soccer game Saturday.
Sawin leads the team in goals (11) and assists (10).
Stonington fell behind 2-0 and trailed 2-1 at the half.
But Sam Montalto scored five minutes into the second half, heading in a corner kick by Sawin to tie the score. About seven minutes later, Montalto scored again on a feed from Sawin to put the Bears ahead, 3-2.
Sawin closed out the scoring with seven minutes left in the game, converting a volley from Drew Johnson into a goal. Johnson was credited with an assist.
Billy deCastro also had an assist for Stonington.
NFA dropped to 3-5, 1-2 ECC Division I. Stonington (7-1, 2-1) next travels to Windham on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
