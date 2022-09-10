STONINGTON — Four players scored for Stonington High in a 4-1 victory over Chariho High in the opening round of the Piver Cup boys soccer tournament Saturday.
Ryan Turner, Anders Dahl, Sal Alessio and Dylan Cimini each contributed a goal for the Bears. Brett Caron finished with two assists.
Stonington led 2-1 at the half, but pulled away in the second half with goals by Alessio and Cimini.
Travis Plante-Mullen scored Chariho's goal with an assist from Chris Resinger.
Stonington (1-0) will play Westerly in the title game on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Chariho will play Fitch in the consolation game at 12:30.
Stonington next travels to NFA on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game.
Chariho (0-2) next hosts Narragansett on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
