STONINGTON — Sam Montalto scored two goals and assisted on another as Stonington High beat Fitch, 4-1, on Saturday to avenge last weekend's upset loss to the Falcons.
Stonington had its 24-match unbeaten streak snapped on Oct. 10 in a 3-2 overtime loss to Fitch.
"I think we made a few mistakes last week that are not typical of a team of our quality," Stonington coach Paul deCastro said. "We learned from those mistakes and looked a lot sharper tonight. We had fantastic ball movement. We got a lot of contributions from our starters and our players off the bench."
Stonington (5-1) scored three goals in the second half.
Will Sawin and Cole DeVoe also scored for the Bears. Owen Lindermayer and Billy deCastro had assists. Fitch dropped to 2-3.
Stonington next hosts Bacon Academy on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.