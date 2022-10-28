STONINGTON — Stonington High avenged a loss to Bacon Academy and snapped the Bobcats' nine-game winning streak with a 1-0 boys soccer victory in an ECC Division II game Thursday.
Landon Pelletier scored the lone goal of the game on a cross from Sawyer VanLew in the 28th minute for the Bears (10-3-3, 6-2 Division II).
Bacon (12-2-1, 2-5) had beaten the Bears in overtime, 1-0, on Oct. 8.
Stonington keeper Brandon Tavares made five saves for the shutout.
It was the regular-season finale for both teams.
— Ken Sorensen
