STONINGTON — Bacon Academy broke a scoreless tie with a goal in the first 10-minute overtime period and beat Stonington High, 1-0, in an ECC Division II boys soccer game Saturday.
The Bears (6-2-3, 3-1 ECC Division II) have been held without a goal for three straight games. They are 0-1-2 during that stretch.
The Bobcats (6-1-1, 2-1) extended their unbeaten streak to seven games. They haven't lost since Sept. 10, a 1-0 double-overtime defeat to Waterford.
Stonington next plays at Fitch on Monday at 12:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
