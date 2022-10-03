OLD LYME — Stonington High and Old Lyme played to a scoreless tie in a nonleague boys soccer game Monday.
Stonington is now 6-1-2. Old Lyme stands at 3-3-2.
The Bears next host East Lyme on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
Updated: October 4, 2022 @ 3:40 am
