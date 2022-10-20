STONINGTON — Ryan Turner scored with 21 seconds left in the second overtime, lifting Stonington High over Waterford, 4-3, in an ECC Division II boys soccer game Wednesday night at Palmer Field.
According to the program's Twitter feed, Sawyer VanLew served a free kick into the penalty box, and Turner converted a loose ball into the winning goal.
VanLew was credited with an assist on the play.
Sal Alessio, Connor Tavares and Jace Wolfradt added goals for the Bears (9-3-3, 5-2 Division II). Anders Dahl, Brett Caron and Jackson McCarney each had an assist.
Alessio, who leads the team with 15 goals, has scored at least once in Stonington's last four games.
Waterford dropped to 5-7-1, 2-4.
The Bears next play at Bacon Academy on Wednesday at 4 p.m. in their regular-season finale. The Bobcats (9-1-2, 5-1) currently own a 10-game unbeaten streak that includes all nine of their wins. They beat the Bears on Oct. 8 in overtime, 1-0, in Stonington.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.