STONINGTON — Stonington High and East Lyme played to a scoreless tie in an ECC out-of-division boys soccer match Wednesday.
It was the second straight scoreless game for the Bears after an identical result against Old Lyme on Monday.
Both teams hit the post once during the game.
"It was a back-and-forth battle between two hard-working, physical teams," Bears coach Mario Costa said in a text message.
East Lyme is 6-3-1. Stonington (6-1-3) next hosts Bacon Academy on Saturday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
