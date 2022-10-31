COLCHESTER, Conn. — Ryan Turner headed in a corner kick with just under five minutes remaining and Stonington High went on to edge Bacon Academy, 2-1, in the semifinals of the ECC Division I boys soccer tournament on Monday.
Third-seeded Stonington will face No. 1 East Lyme in the title game on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Ledyard. The Vikings beat fourth-seeded NFA, 3-2, in Monday's other semifinal.
Brett Caron was credited with an assist on the winning goal. It was Turner's 10th goal and Caron's team-leading 11th assist.
"Brett laid it right on the [6-yard line] and Turner got the winning goal," Stonington coach Mario Costa said.
It was the third meeting between the two teams this year. Bacon won the first contest, 1-0, in overtime on Oct. 8. Stonington prevailed in the rematch, 1-0, on Thursday.
Costa said he was concerned about playing the second-seeded Bobcats so soon again.
"They battled and made it tough for us. One of the things we struggle with is winning second balls and balls in the air, something they are very good at," Costa said. "But the boys battled."
Costa said the poor condition of the Bacon field made it difficult to play a possession game.
"We tried to play the ball a little more direct. It was not a possession game," Costa said.
Josh Lord scored the game's first goal in the first half with an assist from Connor Tavares. Lord received the team's MVP of the game award for his play in the midfield.
Costa said goalkeeper Brandon Tavares made a "couple of good saves that kept us in the game."
Stonington improved to 11-3-3. Bacon dropped to 12-3-1 with two losses coming against Stonington.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.