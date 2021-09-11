STONINGTON — Stonington High took out its frustrations from a season-opening boys soccer loss by defeating Westerly, 7-0, in the opening round of the Piver Cup tournament Saturday.
Will Sawin scored three goals and had one assist to lead the Bears, who lost 6-2 to Ledyard in the opener for both teams on Thursday.
Connor Tavares scored Stonington's first goal with about five minutes left in the first half. Sawin scored his first just before halftime to give the Bears a 2-0 lead.
The second half was all Stonington. Sawin netted two more goals and was joined in the scoring category by Drew Johnson and Dominic Morrone.
Johnson and Billy deCastro each finished with two assists. John Cannella and Cole DeVoe each had one.
The Bears outshot the Bulldogs 12-0 and had five corner kicks to zero for Westerly.
Stonington (1-1) next hosts Fitch in the Piver Cup final next Saturday at 8 p.m. Westerly (0-2) plays at Cranston West on Monday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.