STONINGTON — Sam Montalto scored two goals and Will Sawin had two assists as the Stonington High boys soccer team won its 10th straight game, 4-0 over NFA in an ECC Division I matchup Wednesday night.
Despite missing the Bears' first three games, the Providence College-bound Montalto leads the team with 17 goals. He has scored at least once in each game he's played.
Sawin, meanwhile, has 15 goals and a team-leading 15 assists for Stonington (10-1, 3-0 Division I).
Billy DeCastro added a goal and an assist, Ryan Turner scored once and Cole DeVoe had one assist as the Bears finished with advantages in shots, 10-4, and corner kicks, 7-3, over the Wildcats (3-9, 1-3). Goalie Brandon Tavares made four saves.
Stonington next hosts Montville on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
