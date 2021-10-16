STONINGTON — Stonington High extended its winning streak in boys soccer to 11 games with a 4-0 rout of Montville on Saturday in an ECC out-of-division contest.
The Bears (11-1, ranked sixth in the Connecticut Soccer Coaches Association Class M/S state poll) haven't lost since their season opener, a 6-2 defeat to Ledyard.
Sam Montalto had one goal and two assists as the Bears dominated Montville (7-3-1). They outshot the Indians, 15-0, and had a 9-0 advantage in corner kicks.
Will Sawin and Billy deCastro each added one goal and one assist, and Ryan Turner had a goal in the victory.
Stonington is idle until next Saturday, when it plays Fitch at Poquonnock Plains Park in Groton in an ECC Division I game at 1 p.m.
Fitch (9-3) lost to the Bears, 2-0, on Sept. 18, but last Tuesday the Falcons defeated Ledyard, 3-1. Ledyard (10-1) is the top-ranked team in Class M/S.
— Ken Sorensen
