STONINGTON — Cole DeVoe finished with a goal and an assist and unbeaten Stonington High defeated Lyman Memorial, 3-0, Wednesday night in a boys soccer game.
DeVoe scored his goal when he threw the ball in and it ultimately bounced off a Lyman player for the goal.
DeVoe also assisted on Stonington's third goal, a Sam Montalto header. DeVoe had a short throw-in to Ethan Allen-Fernandez, who played it back to DeVoe. DeVoe then delivered a ball to the back post where Montalto scored.
Owen Lindermayer scored Stonington's second goal, converting a cross from Will Sawin.
Stonington center back Alex Tobiassen also played well, according to coach Paul deCastro.
"With Alex and Cole in the back, it's great to see how well they play together," deCastro said.
Stonington outshot Lyman, 8-3.
The Bears return to action on Saturday, traveling to Fitch for an 11 a.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
