STONINGTON — Ryan Turner scored a pair of goals in the second half and Stonington High pulled away from Ledyard for a 4-0 win in an ECC Division II boys soccer game Thursday at Palmer Field.
Turner has four goals in three games for the Bears.
Stonington led 1-0 at the half after Sal Alessio scored off an assist from Oliver Cooke. The Bears added three more in the second half to put things away.
Jackson Gothie scored Stonington's other goal. Anders Dahl, Brett Caron and Josh Lord added assists.
Ledyard dropped to 1-2-1, 0-1 Division II. Stonington (3-0, 1-0) next hosts Westerly in the championship game of the Piver Cup tournament on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.