STONINGTON — Stonington High scored two first-half goals and that proved to more than enough as the Bears defeated Fitch, 2-0, in the boys finals of the Piver Cup soccer tournament Saturday night at Palmer Field.
Ryan Turner and Sam Montalto accounted for the goals. Billy deCastro and Will Sawin had assists as the Bears dealt the Falcons (3-1) their first loss of the season.
Stonington (3-1) outshot the Fitch, 4-0. Fitch finished with four corner kicks to one for the Bears. Stonington goalie Brandon Tavares wasn't required to make a save in the shutout.
Stonington next hosts Bacon Academy on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
