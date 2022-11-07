STONINGTON — Stonington High scored a goal late in the first half and one early in the second half on its way to a 3-0 victory over Bullard-Havens Tech in the first round of the Class M boys soccer tournament on Monday.
Sawyer VanLew scored Stonington's first goal with a minute left in the first half. VanLew scored from the top of the 18-yard box after receiving a ball from Ryan Turner, who was credited with an assist.
Stonington took a 2-0 lead five minutes into the second half when Sal Alessio converted a penalty kick for his team-leading 16th goal of the season.
Josh Lord scored Stonington's third goal 14 minutes into the second half, flicking in a corner kick from Brett Caron.
"Bullard-Havens Tech made it hard for us for a while," Stonington coach Mario Costa said in a text message. "Very hard-working team with great energy. Hats off to them for a great game."
No. 22 Bullards-Havens Tech finished the season 9-5-3. No. 11 Stonington (12-4-3) will next travel to ECC rival Bacon Academy on Wednesday for a second-round game at 2 p.m.
The No. 6 Bobcats beat No. 27 Northwestern, 5-0, in the first round on Monday.
It will be the third meeting between the two schools since Oct. 27. Stonington won the two previous meetings, including a 2-1 victory in the ECC Division I semifinals on Oct. 31.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.