LEDYARD — The Stonington High boys soccer team waited a long time to get its revenge.
Friday night, it finally came.
Sam Montalto scored twice, Will Sawin had a goal and an assist and the Bears beat Ledyard, 3-1, in an ECC out-of-division game at Mignault Field.
Ledyard (13-3, ranked No. 7 in the Connecticut Soccer Coaches Association Class M/S poll) had defeated Stonington, 6-2, in the season opener for both teams on Sept. 10. The Bears (14-1, fourth in the M/S poll) haven't lost since.
One significant difference between Game 1 and Friday night's: Montalto, Stonington's career goal-scoring leader headed to Providence College next fall, didn't play in the opener.
After Sawin dribbled through traffic and scored on a drive to give the Bears a 1-0 lead, Montalto scored the next two to make it 3-0. Montalto has 23 goals in 12 games this season. Sawin, meanwhile, has 18 goals and a team-leading 19 assists.
Ledyard scored with 16 minutes left in the game on a penalty kick.
Billy deCastro added an assist for Stonington, and goalkeeper Brandon Tavares made two saves. The Bears finished with advantages in shots, 9-3, and corner kicks, 7-3.
Stonington, the ECC Division I tournament champion and Class M state champ in 2019, heads into the postseason riding a 14-game winning streak. ECC tournament pairings are expected next week.
— Ken Sorensen
