NORTH GROSVENORDALE - Harrison Avery scored five minutes in the first half as Wheeler shutout Tourtellotte, 2-0, in a ECC Division IV game.
Will Raggon assisted on the opening goal for the Lions (3-1, 2-0 Division IV). Wyatt Hayes also scored with an assist from Evan Richter as Wheeler held a commanding 17-1 edge in shots.
Jon Anderson made one save for his first clean sheet of the season.
Wheeler visits Ellis Tech in Danielson, Conn., Monday
- Rich Zalusky
