WOONSOCKET — Chariho High scored the go-ahead goal with 10 minutes remaining in the game and went on to defeat winless Mount St. Charles, 2-1, in a Division II boys soccer matchup Friday.
Nate Allen scored what turned out to be the game-winner off a corner kick from Ethan Knowles.
Brendan Allamby scored in the first half for the Chargers (4-4-1, 3-3-1 Division II).
"It was a contested battle," coach Les Ahern said. "It wasn't pretty but we got it done. I'm pleased with the three points [for the victory] and so are the kids."
Chariho finished with narrow advantage in shots, 7-6, and had seven corner kicks to two for the Mounties (0-4-1, 0-4-1). Goalies Dylan Blackburn and Drew DeNoncour combined for five saves.
Chariho next hosts North Smithfield on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
