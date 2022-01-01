NORTH STONINGTON — If you play on the Wheeler High boys soccer team, you had better get used to playing any field position. Backs do not only specialize on defense. Strikers do not only stay up front.
"It's like basketball," Wheeler coach Joe Mendonca said. "When we have the ball, we're on the attack. When the other team has the ball, we're on defense. Unlike basketball, it's not 94 feet. The field is 100 yards long and 50 yards wide or so."
That may explain why Wheeler's backs all dent the scoring column. The team effort also explains why the Lions, who don't feature tremendous depth as a small school, maximize their skills to cover all spots on the field while fielding a representative team.
This year was no different. Wheeler qualified for the CIAC Class S state tournament, posted an 8-9 record, which included three overtime losses, and placed four on the ECC Division IV first team.
Senior Matt Pierce headed the All-ECC list and added Class S All-State first-team recognition after leading Wheeler with 22 goals and six assists.
"Matt is a lefty and a great finisher," Mendonca said. "He's been effective for us for four years. Defenses are geared to stop right-footed kickers, so Matt as a lefty was a special threat."
Senior Grant Colsen made All-ECC as a center back. He chipped in offensively with five assists.
"We moved Grant from midfield to back to solidify our defense," Mendonca said. "He was another four-year player like Matt."
Michael Caster was selected to the All-ECC first team after scoring five goals.
"Michael played forward but we moved him to midfield because we had to replace [graduated] Lukas Jones," Mendonca said. "He's an all-around player who can stand out anywhere on the field."
Junior Owen Foberg also made All-ECC as a defender, shining mostly as a center back.
"Foberg moved from midfield and did a nice job in the back," Mendonca said. "He'll be our captain next year and move back to midfield."
Freshman Kieran Boscoe made ECC Division IV honorable mention at midfield after contributing a goal and four assists. Pierce made the scholar-athlete list, and senior Tim Robarge was picked to the sportsmanship team.
