STONINGTON — Nobody would have been surprised to see the Stonington High boys soccer team undergo a rebuilding project in 2022 under first-year coach Mario Costa after the Bears' historic state championship season the year before.
The Bears graduated 10 starters, including All-America and all-time leading scorer Sam Montalto from a 21-1 squad. They also lost their coach, Paul deCastro, who retired after 14 seasons. Certainly, it was a tough act to follow.
Despite the losses in talent and experience, Stonington didn't regress much. The Bears posted a 12-5-3 record, reached the ECC Division I tournament final and relied on a stout defense that produced nine shutouts and close games in nearly every contest.
Senior defender Conrad Tobiassen, the lone returning backfield starter from the state title team, played to a level that earned him All-New England honors as well as Class M All-State and ECC Division II first team. Tobiassen didn't generate any goals or assists, but his prevention of opposing scoring was invaluable to Costa.
"He was the lead player in a strong defense," said Costa, who was an All-England midfielder when he played at Stonington in 2009. "He showed good composure on the ball, he never got rattled and didn't make mistakes. It's not easy for a back to be recognized because there are no statistics to go on. But Conrad earned a great reputation among coaches as a great defender."
It was a pleasant surprise for Costa.
"I knew he'd come back and be solid," Costa said. "But I was generally surprised and thrilled that he earned and deserved this recognition."
Senior teammate Josh Lord joined Tobiassen as an ECC Division II first-team pick at midfield. Lord played center midfield and contributed three goals and three assists.
"Josh was a sub on the 2021 championship team but stepped up as a senior," Costa said. "He plays outside mid on his premier team but solidified us as a center midfielder, sacrificing a chance to get better stats at outside mid for the betterment of the team."
The emergence of freshman Sal Alessio at forward helped fill the huge scoring void left by Montalto, who scored 110 career goals. Alessio, another ECC Division II first-teamer, led Stonington in scoring with 16 goals and three assists. He scored four goals in one game and three in another.
"You can't ask for much more production from a freshman," Costa said. "We'd have three or four fewer wins without Sal's production, and there will be a lot more to come from him."
Costa expected Alessio to make an immediate contribution.
"He's one of those kids, even when I watched him in youth soccer, that had a knack of scoring goals," Costa said. "He's in the right place at the right time, scoring a number of goals on rebounds of teammate's shots. He can put the ball in the back of the net."
Stonington junior back Jackson McCarney made ECC Division II honorable mention. McCarney contributed two assists but was rewarded for his defensive play, particularly his turnover-causing tackling.
"Jackson didn't play a lot as a sophomore but he stepped in beautifully," Costa said. "A lot of coaches commented to me about his tackling ability. He's a tough defender to get by."
Bears sophomore Jace Wolfradt, a starting defender, was named to the ECC sportsmanship team. Sophomore goalie Nick Cannella, who subbed periodically for Brandon Tavares, made the ECC scholar-athlete list.
