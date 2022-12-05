WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High boys soccer coach Les Ahern knew he could play senior Ethan Knowles just about anywhere on the field this season, and he did.
Knowles played up front for the Chargers and in the midfield early in the year. But when Knowles settled in at sweeper as the season progressed, it proved to be the right fit.
"The defensive role was best for him. He's pretty knowledgeable and he can get to the ball fast. And he's very technical," Ahern said.
Knowles' abilities were recognized — he was one of 11 players named to the Division II All-Division team, which is selected from the 22 who earned Division II first-team honors.
"He is confident and capable of dribbling out of the back," Ahern said. "And his vertical leap was unbelievable. He was a big component of our success."
And what a successful season it was. Chariho started the season 1-5-2, but closed with 11 straight wins to earn the Division II championship with a 2-1 win over Coventry in the title game. It was the second consecutive title for the Chargers.
Chariho senior Ian Clark, who finished with seven goals and two assists, received Division II first-team recognition.
"He was the reverse of Ethan. He started out on defense and ended up on top. Getting him out of the back was good for the team," Ahern said. "He is hard to the ball and a physical presence in front of the defense. And he has explosive speed."
Chariho seniors Chris Niziolek and Canyon Krom were named to the Division II second team.
Niziolek finished the season with 10 goals and five assists. He scored Chariho's first goal in the title game and, as a junior, he scored the championship game-winner in overtime.
"He has the ability to find space to the right or left of defenders," Ahern said. "And it's deceiving with that ability. He played some midfield, but was better on top. He was instrumental in our wins in the championship games both seasons."
Krom finished the season with five goals and one assist.
"Canyon and Chris played off of each other a lot," Ahern said. "They just seemed to be there for each other. We could also put him in the midfield or drop him back on defense if we needed to."
Chariho goalie Drew DeNoncour, the MVP of the Division II tournament, received all-academic honors. Ethan Knowles, Brandon Knowles and Kody Poplaski were named to the all-tournament team.
Despite his team's poor start, Ahern said he was still confident the Chargers could finish strong.
"It was the ability in training. I saw the potential," Ahern said. "We just couldn't get it to carry over into the games. They were arguing with each other, and I kept telling them to get along and support each other. You don't have to love your neighbor; you just have to respect each other, the coaches and the refs."
