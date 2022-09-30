KILLINGLY — Freshman Sal Alessio scored all three goals as Stonington High beat Killingly, 3-0, in an ECC out-of-division game on Friday.
Alessio leads the team with seven goals this season. Connor Tavares, Sergio DeOliveira and Jackson McCarney all contributed assists for the Bears.
Killingly dropped to 4-3-1. Stonington is 6-1-1. The Bears' loss to Westerly in the championship game of the Piver Cup tournament is regarded as a tie by the CIAC.
Stonington next travels to Old Lyme for a 3:45 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
