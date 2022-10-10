GROTON — Freshman Sal Alessio scored a pair of goals and assisted on another as Stonington High shut out Fitch, 3-0, in an ECC out-of-division boys soccer game on Monday.
Ryan Turner scored the other Stonington goal and Brett Caron contributed an assist. Alessio leads the team with nine goals and Turner has seven.
Stonington had not scored a goal in its previous three games — two ties and a loss.
Stonington goalies Nick Canella and Brandon Tavares combined for a shutout.
Fitch dropped to 1-9. Stonington (7-2-3) next travels to New London on Wednesday for a 4 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
