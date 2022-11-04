STONINGTON — Stonington High will host Bullard Havens Tech in the first round of the Class M boys soccer tournament on Monday at 5 p.m.
The Bears, who were the runners-up in the ECC Division I tournament, are the No. 11 seed. Bullard Havens (9-4-3) is the No. 22 seed.
The winner will face No. 6 Bacon Academy or No. 27 Northwestern on Wednesday.
Seedings for the tournament are based on regular-season records. Stonington was 10-3-3 in the regular season, but is now 11-4-3 after the ECC tournament. The Bears are the defending Class M champions.
Ellington (15-1-0) is the No. 1 seed.
— Keith Kimberlin
