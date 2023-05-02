BRISTOL — Caleb Williams scored six goals and Ryder Casady make 13 saves as unbeaten Westerly High downed Burrillville, 15-2, in a Division III boys lacrosse game on Tuesday.
Westerly (7-0, 7-0 Division III) led 11-1 at the half.
Liam Cody contributed three goals and six assists. Matt Horton scored three times. Lance Williams finished with two goals and an assist. Mike Gervasini scored once and Caleb Williams had an assist.
Westerly finished with 22 shots.
Burrillville dropped to 1-4, 1-4 Division III. Westerly next hosts Ponaganset on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
