WESTERLY — Caleb Williams scored five times and Matt Horton finished with four goals as Westerly High defeated Providence County Day-St. Raphael Academy, 14-5, in a Division III boys lacrosse match on Wednesday.
Westerly outscored PCD-SRA, 9-2, in the second half.
Liam Cody finished with a goal and six assists. Lance Williams contributed two goals and an assist. Eric Fusaro had a goal and an assist.
Sophomore Aidan Morrone scored his first varsity goal and John Sullivan had an assist. Caleb Williams contributed two assists.
Westerly goalie Ryder Casady faced 17 shots and made 12 saves.
It was the season opener for PCD-SRA. Westerly (2-0, 2-0) next hosts Ponaganset on Friday at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
