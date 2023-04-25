SMITHFIELD — Lance Williams' overtime goal lifted Westerly High past Smithfield, 9-8, in a Division III boys lacrosse game on Tuesday.
The game-winning score came with 3:18 left in the overtime period.
Smithfield had tied the game at 8-8 on a James Sylvester goal with seven seconds left in regulation.
Westerly led 3-2 after the first quarter and 4-3 at the half. It was tied 6-6 after the third quarter.
Westerly goalie Ryder Casady faced 20 shots and made 12 saves. Westerly had 24 shots.
Caleb Williams scored four times for the Bulldogs and Liam Cody contributed three goals and two assists. Lance Williams finished with two goals.
Smithfield is now 4-3, 4-3 Division III. Westerly (5-0, 5-0) next hosts Narragansett on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
