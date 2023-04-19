BURRILLVILLE — Caleb Williams and Matt Horton scored three goals each as unbeaten Westerly High defeated Burrillville, 14-2, in a Division III boys lacrosse game on Wednesday.
Westerly (3-0, 3-0 Division III) scored six goals in the second quarter to take a 9-2 lead at the half.
Liam Cody finished with two goals and three assists and Lance Williams had two goals and an assist. Alex Luzzi contributed two goals and two assists. Eric Fusaro and Caleb Williams also had an assist each.
Goalie Ryder Casady faced 12 shots and made eight saves.
Burrillville dropped to 0-3, 0-3. Westerly next travels to Toll Gate on Friday for a 4:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
