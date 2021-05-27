NARRAGANSETT — Westerly High's boys lacrosse team received its toughest test of the season, but still prevailed with an 11-7 win against Narragansett in a Division III game Thursday.
Westerly came into the game with an average victory margin of 14 goals per game.
The Bulldogs led 6-5 at the half and limited Narragansett to just two goals in the second half to pick up the win.
Madigan Hiltz finished with three goals and two assists for Westerly. Liam Cody had two goals and two assists. Jack Morrrone and Andrew Pietroszka contributed two goals and an assist each.
Luke Marley scored twice and Lance Williams had an assist.
Narragansett dropped to 2-3, 2-3 Division III with the loss. Westerly (5-0, 5-0) next hosts Pilgrim on Wednesday at 5 p.m. The Patriots are also 5-0.
— Keith Kimberlin
