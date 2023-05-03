WESTERLY — Ten Westerly High players scored goals and the Bulldogs shut out winless Ponaganset, 18-0, in a Division III boys lacrosse game on Wednesday at Cimalore Field.
Liam Cody led the way with three goals and seven assists. Matt Horton and Alex Luzzi contributed three goals each. Mitch McLeod and Aidan Morrone finished with two goals each.
Caleb Williams had a goal and four assists while Lance Williams finished with a goal and an assist.
Eric Fusaro, Luigi Marchionne and Brock Crowley each scored a goal. Jon Turano had an assist.
Westerly (8-0, 8-0) Division III led 10-0 at the half. Ponaganset is 0-8, 0-8.
Westerly next travels to Providence Country Day-St. Raphael Academy on Friday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
