NORTH SCITUATE — Unbeaten Westerly High limited winless Ponaganset to one goal through the first three quarters and beat the Chieftains, 13-2, in a Division III boys lacrosse game on Wednesday.
Westerly led 13-1 after the third quarter.
Liam Cody finished with four goals and three assists for the Bulldogs. Matthew Horton had three goals and an assist. Johnny Turano scored twice.
Lance Williams contributed a goal and two assists. Caleb Williams finished with a goal and an assist. Alex Luzzi and Michael Gervasini each scored a goal.
Ponaganset is 0-10, 0-10 Division III. Westerly (11-0, 11-0) next hosts Burrillville on Friday at 5 p.m. before traveling to Stonington for a 5 p.m contest on Saturday.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.