NEWPORT — Jack Morrone and Madigan Hiltz combined for 11 goals and five assists as the Westerly High boys lacrosse team remained unbeaten with a win against Rogers, 17-4, Saturday morning in a Division II game.
Morrone finished with six goals and four assists. Hiltz contributed five goals and an assist.
Liam Cody contributed a pair of goals and three assists. Luke Marley scored twice and had an assist. Andrew Pietroszka finished with a goal and two assists and Eason Chen scored once.
Lance Williams had four assists, Joe Gervasini two and Michael Carreiro one. Westerly led 10-1 at the half.
Rogers dropped to 0-3, 0-3 Division II. Westerly (3-0, 3-0) next hosts Toll Gate on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
