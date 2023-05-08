WESTERLY — Liam Cody scored three goals and assisted on two others as Westerly High defeated Mt. Hope, 15-5, in a Division III boys lacrosse game on Monday.
Westerly is now 10-0, 10-0 Division III. Mt. Hope dropped to 1-7, 1-7.
Caleb Williams, Lance Williams, Matt Horton and Alex Luzzi contributed two goals each for the Bulldogs. Horton also had an assist.
Eric Fusaro finished with a goal and three assists. Matt Garafola, Mitch McLeod and Mike Gervasini each scored once. John Sullivan had an assist.
Westerly goalie Ryder Casady made eight saves while facing 11 shots.
Westerly next travels to Ponaganset on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
