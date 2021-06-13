WESTERLY — Top-seeded Westerly High will host No. 8 Lincoln in the quarterfinal round of the Division III boys lacrosse tournament on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Westerly finished 7-1 in the league, while Lincoln was 1-6. The Bulldogs beat the Lions, 19-0, to open the season on May 11.
The winner will play Burrillville or Narragansett in the semifinals on Wednesday or Thursday.
— Keith Kimberlin
