WARWICK — Westerly High shut out Toll Gate in the second half and handed the Titans their first loss of the season, 13-4, in a Division III boys lacrosse game on Friday.
The game was tied 4-4 at the half, but Westerly put up seven goals in the third quarter to build an 11-4 lead.
Westerly goalie Ryder Casady made 13 saves on 17 shots.
Westerly's Caleb Williams scored four goals and had two assists. Lance Williams finished with four goals. Liam Cody contributed two goals and five assists.
Eric Fusaro had two goals and Matt Horton added a goal and an assist. Tyler Rafferty had an assist.
Toll Gate dropped to 5-1, 5-1 Division III. Westerly (4-0, 4-0) next travels to Smithfield on Tuesday for a 6:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.