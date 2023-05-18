WESTERLY — Lance Williams scored four goals and contributed two assists as Westerly High capped an unbeaten Division III regular season with a 12-3 win against Smithfield Thursday night at Augeri Field.
Westerly is now 14-1, 14-0 Division III with the only loss coming in a nonleague game against Stonington. Earlier in the season, Westerly edged Smithfield, 9-8, on a Williams goal in overtime.
But on Thursday, Westerly led 8-2 at the half and never trailed in the game.
Liam Cody finished with three goals and two assists, while Drew Pietraszka had two goals. Eric Fusaro contributed a goal and two assists. Mike Gervasini scored once and Caleb Williams had an assist.
Goalie Ryder Casady faced nine shots and made six saves.
Smithfield is now 10-3, 10-3 and in second place in Division III. Westerly will next play in the Division III tournament that starts next week.
— Keith Kimberlin
