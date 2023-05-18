BRADIN ANDERSON, Wheeler, Baseball, Junior; Anderson pitched a five-hitter and allowed one earned run to beat Montville. He was 2 for 4 with two RBIs in a win against Putnam.

JOSH MOONEY, Stonington, Boys Track, Senior; Mooney won the 110 hurdles and the javelin at the Glenn D. Loucks Games in White Plains, N.Y. His hurdles time was the third fastest in the 55-year history of the event. He was named meet MVP.

LIAM CODY, Westerly, Boys Lacrosse, Senior; Cody had 11 goals and 11 assists in three wins for the Bulldogs. Cody accounted for just over half of his team’s 42 points for the week.

ERIN VONHOUSEN, Chariho, Girls Track, Junior; VonHousen improved her own school record in the 3,000 at the Mariner Invitational. She posted a time of 10:23.53.

