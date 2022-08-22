WESTERLY — Westerly High's Tyler Rafferty earned Division II second-team honors for the boys lacrosse team this season.
The junior was a defender for the Bulldogs.
"He covered the opposing team's best player," Westerly coach Stephen Schuas said. "He's a terrific athlete, real quick and fast. He's aggressive and he can handle the ball."
Westerly finished the season 3-11 overall, 3-9 in Division II. Westerly did not qualify for the postseason.
"It went about how I thought it would. It was kind of a slow start in the first half, but we were competitive in the second half and the kids hung in there," Schuas said. "We showed improvement and I was pleased with the back end."
— Keith Kimberlin
