WESTERLY — Liam Cody scored four goals and contributed six assists as Westerly High defeated Burrillville, 14-2, in a Division III boys lacrosse game on Friday at Augeri Field.
Lance Williams finished with three goals and an assist. Caleb Williams had two goals and two assists. Alex Luzzi and Matt Horton scored two goals each. Mike Gervasini finished with one goal.
Goalie Ryder Casady made six saves on seven shots.
Burrillville is 4-7, 4-7 Division III. Westerly (12-0, 12-0) next plays at Stonington on Saturday at 5 p.m. The Bulldogs return to league play on Tuesday hosting Toll Gate at 6:30 p.m. The Titans trail Westerly in the league standings with a 9-2 record.
— Keith Kimberlin
